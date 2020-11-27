Venerdì 27 Novembre 2020 | 13:37

Man arrested for raping girl picked up on social media

Man arrested for raping girl picked up on social media

 
FORLÌ
Man gored to death by wild boar

Man gored to death by wild boar

 
REGGIO CALABRIA
Businessman probed for recycling 136 bn for mafias

Businessman probed for recycling 136 bn for mafias

 
ROME
Consumer, business confidence falls in Nov

Consumer, business confidence falls in Nov

 
ROME
New decree to confirm 3 tiers, Lombardy,Tuscany cd go orange

New decree to confirm 3 tiers, Lombardy,Tuscany cd go orange

 
ROME
COVID curve starting to fall - Battiston

COVID curve starting to fall - Battiston

 
ROME
Covid:29,000 infections, Italy passes 1.5 mn case mark

Covid:29,000 infections, Italy passes 1.5 mn case mark

 
ROME
Actress, screenwriter Nicolodi dies

Actress, screenwriter Nicolodi dies

 
ROME
Maradona: Pope posts Instagram story on soccer star

Maradona: Pope posts Instagram story on soccer star

 
BOLOGNA
Basketball: Belinelli moves from Spurs to Bologna

Basketball: Belinelli moves from Spurs to Bologna

 
ROME
Ranieri cancels presentation, too upset about Maradona

Ranieri cancels presentation, too upset about Maradona

 

Bari, traffico a centrocampo: Auteri gestisce l'abbondanza

Bari, traffico a centrocampo: Auteri gestisce l'abbondanza

 

FoggiaIl caso
Foggia, 13enni lanciano sassi da cavalcavia e colpiscono auto: il conducente li insegue e li blocca

Foggia, 13enni lanciano sassi da cavalcavia e colpiscono auto: il conducente li insegue e li blocca

 
PotenzaIl provvedimento
Coronavirus, a Potenza assembramenti nel centro storico: multe

Coronavirus, a Potenza assembramenti nel centro storico: multe

 
TarantoBuone notizie
Taranto, a 97 e 100 anni sconfiggono il Covid: la battaglia di una coppia di anziani

Taranto, a 97 e 100 anni sconfiggono il Covid: la battaglia di una coppia di anziani

 
LecceIl caso
Rifiuti tombati in una cava alle porte di Lecce: sequestro in corso

Rifiuti tombati in una cava alle porte di Lecce: sequestro in corso

 
BariCoronavirus
Bari, l'appello di una 19enne: «Donate il plasma, mia madre rischia la vita»

Bari, l'appello di una 19enne: «Donate il plasma, mia madre rischia la vita»

 
Brindisile indagini
Ostuni, incendio doloso auto ex sindaco: un indagato

Ostuni, incendio doloso auto ex sindaco: un indagato

 
Materala lettera
Matera, sindaco scrive a Conte: «L'ospedale sia tutelato»

Matera, sindaco scrive a Conte: «L'ospedale sia tutelato»

 
Batnella Bat
Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

 

Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi

Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi, +95 ricoveri. Emiliano: «Raddoppieremo terapie intensive»

Bitritto, Miria lotta contro rara malattia: «Ma per me non ci sono posti»

Bitritto, Miria lotta contro rara malattia: «Ma per me non ci sono posti»

Puglia, insediato Consiglio regionale: Fitto si dimette, resta parlamentare europeo

Puglia, insediato Consiglio regionale: Capone nuovo presidente, Fitto si dimette. Emiliano: «Giorno storico»

Da Turi a New York il cervello di Angela Maria Savino, ricercatrice col sogno di debellare la leucemia

Da Turi a New York il cervello di Angela Maria Savino, ricercatrice col sogno di debellare la leucemia

Stretta su mobilità e rientri: il nuovo Dpcm di Natale prende forma

Stretta su mobilità e rientri: il nuovo Dpcm di Natale prende forma

ROME

Consumer, business confidence falls in Nov

All components of both indices drop says ISTAT

Consumer, business confidence falls in Nov

ROME, 27 NOV - Italian consumer and business confidence fell in November, ISTAT said Friday. The consumer confidence index fell from 101.7 to 98.1, the stats agency said. The business index fell from 92.2 to 82.8. The business confidence drop was largely due, ISTAT said, to "the strong worsening of market services". All the components of consumer confidence were down, the statistics agency said, "albeit with different intensities". The economic climate and the future climate showed the sharpest drops, falling respectively from 87.2 to 79.3 and from 104.0 to 98.8. The personal climate fell from 106.4 to 104.7 and the current climate dropped from 99.9 to 97.4. As for business, ISTAT said "the worsening of confidence is spread across all sectors". (ANSA).

