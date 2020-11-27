Consumer, business confidence falls in Nov

Man arrested for raping girl picked up on social media
ROME
27 Novembre 2020
ROME, 27 NOV - Italian consumer and business confidence fell in November, ISTAT said Friday. The consumer confidence index fell from 101.7 to 98.1, the stats agency said. The business index fell from 92.2 to 82.8. The business confidence drop was largely due, ISTAT said, to "the strong worsening of market services". All the components of consumer confidence were down, the statistics agency said, "albeit with different intensities". The economic climate and the future climate showed the sharpest drops, falling respectively from 87.2 to 79.3 and from 104.0 to 98.8. The personal climate fell from 106.4 to 104.7 and the current climate dropped from 99.9 to 97.4. As for business, ISTAT said "the worsening of confidence is spread across all sectors". (ANSA).
