New decree to confirm 3 tiers, Lombardy,Tuscany cd go orange

ROME, 27 NOV - A new government COVID decree is expected to confirm Italy's three-tier colour system of yellow, orange and red but Lombardy and Tuscany may change from a high-risk red zone to a moderate-risk orange zone, government sources said Friday. Premier Giuseppe Conte said "I expect some red regions to turn orange". The premier also said he expected the key R transmission rate to drop below 1. But the ratio of positives to swabs started rising again Thursday, to 12.5%. The decree is also expected to introduce specific restrictions for Christmas. The federation of Italian doctors' unions on Friday urged authorities not to loosen restrictions at Christmas saying "the epidemic is slowing but hospitals are still overloaded". (ANSA).