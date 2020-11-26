Basketball: Belinelli moves from Spurs to Bologna

BOLOGNA, 26 NOV - Italy guard Marco Belinelli on Thursday moved from San Antonio Spurs to his native Virtus Bologna, where he debuted at the age of 16 almost 18 years ago. Belinelli, 34, is from San Giovanni in Persiceto near Bologna. He helped the Spurs win the NBA in 2014. In that year's All Star Game he also won the three-point shot competition. (ANSA).