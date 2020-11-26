Maradona: Pope posts Instagram story on soccer star

Covid:29,000 infections, Italy passes 1.5 mn case mark
ROME
26 Novembre 2020
ROME, 26 NOV - Pope Francis on Thursday posted a story on his Instagram account showing a photo of a meeting with Diego Maradona in the Vatican a few years ago. In the photo both men are smiling and the football legend also looks visibly moved. The story was accompanied by the hashtag #RIPMaradona. It was posted on the Franciscus account, with the papal coat of arms and the Vatican News brand. (ANSA).
