ROME
Covid:29,000 infections, Italy passes 1.5 mn case mark

ROME
Actress, screenwriter Nicolodi dies

ROME
Maradona: Pope posts Instagram story on soccer star

BOLOGNA
Basketball: Belinelli moves from Spurs to Bologna

ROME
Ranieri cancels presentation, too upset about Maradona

VENICE
Statue of Madonna decapitated near Venice

PRATO
Worker dies in fall from factory roof

ROME
Tearful Napoli fans keep paying homage to Maradona

MILANO
Yemeni gets 14 1/2 yrs for terror attack on soldier

ROME
Granny birth doc gets 6 1/2 yrs for stealing eggs

SIENA
5 warders at San Gimignano jail indicted for torture

Lutto nel calcio
Morte Maradona, Maiellaro: «Sono triste, ho perso il mio idolo»

Barila sentenza
Monopoli, usura con tassi fino al 520%: 58enne condannato a 8 anni di carcere

Tarantola protesta
Grottaglie, domani sit in e 8 ore di sciopero davanti stabilimento Leonardo

Potenzail documento
Piano strategico Basilicata, Bardi illustra le linee fondamentali

Materala lettera
Matera, sindaco scrive a Conte: «L'ospedale sia tutelato»

FoggiaGiustizia
Mafia, processo a clan Foggia: 25 condanne fino a 18 anni

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, in Posta la fila è senza distanziamento: non esistono percorsi differenziati tra entrata e uscita

Batnella Bat
Andria: furto, ricettazione e resistenza a pubblico ufficiale, due arresti

LecceIl caso
Lecce, ausiliare del traffico in malattia, ma andava a ballare il merengue: condannato

Puglia, stabile curva contagi: 1.511 casi su circa 10mila test. Cala il numero dei morti: 30

Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi

Bari, si accendono le luci nel parco della Caserma Rossani: il videotour di Decaro

Bitritto, Miria lotta contro rara malattia: «Ma per me non ci sono posti»

Salice Salentino, lei lo lascia, lui si vendica e invia a tutti loro video hard

ROME

Maradona: Pope posts Instagram story on soccer star

Smiling photo of meeting in Vatican

ROME, 26 NOV - Pope Francis on Thursday posted a story on his Instagram account showing a photo of a meeting with Diego Maradona in the Vatican a few years ago. In the photo both men are smiling and the football legend also looks visibly moved. The story was accompanied by the hashtag #RIPMaradona. It was posted on the Franciscus account, with the papal coat of arms and the Vatican News brand. (ANSA).

