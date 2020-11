Actress, screenwriter Nicolodi dies

ROME, 26 NOV - Actress and screenwriter Daria Nicolodi, life and work partner of horror director Dario Argento, died in their Rome home at the age of 70 on Thursday. Nicolodi had already found fame with Elio Petri when she met Argento on the set of his cult hit Profondo Rosso in 1974. Their daughter, actress Asia Argento, was born a year later. Nicolodi worked on all Argento's films including Suspiria (1977), Inferno (1980), Tenebre (1982), Phenomena (1984), and Opera (1987). (ANSA).