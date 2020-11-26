Worker dies in fall from factory roof

Covid:29,000 infections, Italy passes 1.5 mn case mark
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
Maradona, ecco il suo ultimo abbraccio a Napoli: «Nessun popolo mi ha amato così»
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, stabile curva contagi: 1.511 casi su circa 10mila test. Cala il numero dei morti: 30. Fitto: da noi mortalità più alta
Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi, +95 ricoveri. Emiliano: «Raddoppieremo terapie intensive»
PRATO
26 Novembre 2020
PRATO, 26 NOV - A 40-year-old textile factory worker died after falling from the roof of the plant near Prato on Thursday. The man was checking the roof when a plexiglass section gave way and he plunged eight metres to his death, local sources said. Emergency crews reached to the scene but could do nothing for him. An autopsy has been ordered. The accident took place at Montemurlo. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su