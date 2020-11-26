Worker dies in fall from factory roof

PRATO, 26 NOV - A 40-year-old textile factory worker died after falling from the roof of the plant near Prato on Thursday. The man was checking the roof when a plexiglass section gave way and he plunged eight metres to his death, local sources said. Emergency crews reached to the scene but could do nothing for him. An autopsy has been ordered. The accident took place at Montemurlo. (ANSA).