Statue of Madonna decapitated near Venice

VENICE
26 Novembre 2020
VENICE, 26 NOV - A statue of the Madonna at Marghera near Venice had its head and hands lopped off overnight, police aid Thursday. A 31-year-old Palestinian has been arrested on charges of defacing the statue after being caught on CCTV. He has been charged with "offending a religious faith via damaging property". Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro issued a firm condemnation of a "cowardly act, aimed at wounding our sensibilities". The Palestinian is a regular immigrant with a refugee travel document issued by Belgium, police said. (ANSA).
