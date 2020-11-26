Statue of Madonna decapitated near Venice

VENICE, 26 NOV - A statue of the Madonna at Marghera near Venice had its head and hands lopped off overnight, police aid Thursday. A 31-year-old Palestinian has been arrested on charges of defacing the statue after being caught on CCTV. He has been charged with "offending a religious faith via damaging property". Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro issued a firm condemnation of a "cowardly act, aimed at wounding our sensibilities". The Palestinian is a regular immigrant with a refugee travel document issued by Belgium, police said. (ANSA).