Ranieri cancels presentation, too upset about Maradona

Covid:29,000 infections, Italy passes 1.5 mn case mark
Puglia, stabile curva contagi: 1.511 casi su circa 10mila test. Cala il numero dei morti: 30. Fitto: da noi mortalità più alta
Covid Puglia, altra strage: 52 morti in 24 ore. Anche 1436 nuovi casi, +95 ricoveri. Emiliano: «Raddoppieremo terapie intensive»
26 Novembre 2020
ROME, 26 NOV - Italian singer, actor and TV presenter Massimo Ranieri said Thursday that he was cancelling the presentation of a new show and disc because he was "devastated" by the death of Diego Maradona. The show, Qui e Adesso, was meant to start on RAI3 later on Thursday but it has been postponed by a week to make way for a documentary about the soccer great. The disc is set to come out Friday. "The news knocked me out," he told reporters. "I was hoping it was fake news". (ANSA).
