Ranieri cancels presentation, too upset about Maradona

ROME, 26 NOV - Italian singer, actor and TV presenter Massimo Ranieri said Thursday that he was cancelling the presentation of a new show and disc because he was "devastated" by the death of Diego Maradona. The show, Qui e Adesso, was meant to start on RAI3 later on Thursday but it has been postponed by a week to make way for a documentary about the soccer great. The disc is set to come out Friday. "The news knocked me out," he told reporters. "I was hoping it was fake news". (ANSA).