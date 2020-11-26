Giovedì 26 Novembre 2020 | 16:01

ROME

Tearful Napoli fans keep paying homage to Maradona

Figure of soccer great with angel's wings in city nativity scene

Tearful Napoli fans keep paying homage to Maradona

ROME, 26 NOV - Fans on Thursday continued to gather outside Naples San Paolo Stadium to pay tribute to former Napoli and Argentina great Diego Maradona after he died at the age of 60 on Wednesday. Supporters laid out flowers and scarves, lit candles and displayed banners and drawings by children outside the stadium, which Mayor Luigi di Magistris has said will be renamed after the player who led Napoli to two Serie A titles, an Italian Cup and the UEFA Cup. Many fans were in tears, making the sign of the cross on their chests. A big banner featuring the player's face read simply "the King". Fans also assembled in the Spagnoli district of the southern city, where huge murals are devoted to Maradona. A nativity scene figure depicting Maradona with angel's wings was already on display on Thursday at one of Naples famous Christmas crèche workshops. "I started work on it straight away yesterday evening when I heard the news, which hit me deeply," said Genny Di Virgilio, one of the city's top nativity-scene craftsmen. "I worked all night on this statuette of Maradona with wings, because he flew away, but he remains in Neapolitan legend forever". A minute's silence will be observed when Napoli take on Rijeka in the Europa League at the San Paolo behind closed doors later on Thursday. Neapolitans have decided to put lights and candles at their windows at 20:45 and then launch a city-wide round of applause after the minute's silence. Napoli Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis compared Maradona to Caravaggio in an open letter on the club's website. "Dear Diego, you leave us with a great testament of what it means to be a man of fragility, strength and absolute love for life and one's neighbour. A unique, inimitable champion," the letter read. "Your weaknesses, your imperfections, your mistakes are tantamount to your immense greatness, though none of that compares to your legend. "Many have said you represent the synthesis of genius and unruliness. An artist of the beautiful game, your unique brushstrokes are to be remembered in the pantheon of the greatest exponents. Like a restless work of Caravaggio, whose indomitable and unruly nature is forgiven for its immense greatness. "I believe it is right to name the San Paolo after you, so we can keep you with us as a witness of the excellent path this team has taken. "Your years here remain indelible in the memories of the people of Naples - symbolic of a coveted redemption and yearned-for resurrection. "Thank you, Diego. You are, and will always be, with all of us". (ANSA).

