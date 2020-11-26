Yemeni gets 14 1/2 yrs for terror attack on soldier

MILANO, 26 NOV - A 25-year-old Yemeni man got 14 and a half years in jail Thursday for slightly wounding an Italian soldier in the throat with a pair of scissors at Milan's main train station in September 2019 in what was adjudged a terror attack. A Milan court found Mahamad Fathe guilty of attempted murder aggravated by terrorist ends. Father attacked the soldier, deployed in the 'Safe Streets' security op, shouting 'Allah akbar', on September 17 last year. Doctors said the soldier was lucky to get off with only slight wounds to his throat. (ANSA).