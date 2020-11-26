5 warders at San Gimignano jail indicted for torture

Tearful Napoli fans keep paying homage to Maradona
SIENA
26 Novembre 2020
SIENA, 26 NOV - Five warders at San Gimignano Prison were indicted Thursday for allegedly torturing inmates at the high-security facility near the picture-postcard Tuscan city. A Siena preliminary hearings judge charged the men with torture, aggravated lesions, fraud, aggravated threats and abuse of power towards a Tunisian inmate in solitary confinement on drug pushing charges. San Gimignano is a Medieval town also known as the 'city of the beautiful towers', and a UNESCO world heritage site since 1990. (ANSA).
