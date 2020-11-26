House gives near unanimous approval to budget deviation

ROME, 26 NOV - The Lower House on Thursday almost unanimously approved a resolution by the ruling majority to authorize a deviation from the previous budget target in order to finance measures to tackle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia successfully managed to convince its centre-right allies, including Matteo Salvini's League party, to vote in favour on the grounds that it was in the national interest despite some moments on tension within the coalition over this issue. Indeed, the resolution was approved by 552 votes in favour, none against and six abstentions. "The deviation will enable us to intervene with regards to the upcoming tax deadlines, with a broader suspension than that which has been implemented up to now," said Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri. (ANSA).