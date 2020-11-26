Maradona: pope sends rosary and letter

25 convicted in Foggia mafia trial
BUENOS AIRES
26 Novembre 2020
BUENOS AIRES, 26 NOV - Pope Francis on Thursday sent a rosary and a letter of condolences to the family of Diego Maradona, the Argentina and Napoli soccer great who died Wednesday at the age of 60, Radio Mitre in Buenos Aires reported. On Wednesday Francis said he had been informed of Maradona's death and recalled "with affection the occasions of meetings in these years", remembering the 'Pibe de Oro' in his prayers, Vatican press office chief Matteo Bruni said. (ANSA).
