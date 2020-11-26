Eight children, teens have died of COVID in Italy - ISS, SIP

ROME, 26 NOV - Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) and Italian Paediatrics Society SIP said Thursday that eight children and teens aged up to 19 have died after contracting COVID-19 in Italy. That compares to over 52,000 deaths among adults here. The ISS and SIP said 149,219 Under-20 have contracted the coronavirus so far, 12.2% of the total number of cases in Italy. (ANSA).