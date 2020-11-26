RAI programme suspended after 'sexy shopping' tutorial

ROME, 26 NOV - A programme on State broadcaster RAI has been suspended after running a segment advising women on 'how to be sexy while shopping at the supermarket'. RAI has opened a probe into the segment on Detto Fatto, Tuesday which featured a skimpily clad showgirl. RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini said the 'tutorial' on the Rai2 show was an "extremely serious" case of perpetuating unhealthy stereotypes. Salini suspended the show after widespread calls for him to condemn the segment. Wednesday night's edition of the show was not programme because, being a recorded programme, it was impossible to include an apology for the incident. Detto Fatto has now been suspended until further notice, Salini said Wednesday night. (ANSA).