Soccer: Ibra says will only be out 1-2 weeks

MILANO, 26 NOV - Zlatan Ibrahimovic said Wednesday his hamstring injury is less severe than expected and he will only be out "for a couple of weeks at most." In an interview with Swedish sports daily Sportbladet, the Sweden great and AC Milan centre-forward explained how he still thinks he has a lot to give at the age of 39, after bagging his 12th Swedish Golden Ball. "I fell I'm still alive, I can still show what I'm capable of, and achieve things in what I'm good at," he said. "Then, the results speak for themselves, and it's an honour every time you win the Golden Ball". "It's all in your mindset. Milan needed me," he said. Ibrahimovic will miss at least Milan's next three matches after suffering an injury to his left hamstring in Sunday's 3-0 win at Napoli, in which he bagged a brace to keep the Rossoneri on top of Serie A before limping off, the seven-time European champs said Monday. The Sweden great, who recently came back from COVID-19, will have to skip the Rossoneri's two Europa League fixtures against Lille and Celtic, and a Serie A date with Fiorentina, Milan sources said. Milan are currently atop Serie A, two points clear of surprise package Sassuolo, thanks mainly to the giant Swede. He has scored 10 goals in Serie A this term, two more than Juventus's Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Man Utd, Barcelona and PSG player helped Milan to their 18th and latest scudetto in 2011, during his first spell at the club from 2010 to 2012. Milan are three ahead of third-placed Roma, four ahead of Juventus in fourth, and five clear of fifth-placed Inter Milan. Napoli, Atalanta and Lazio are joint sixth on 14 points. Milan face Lille in the Europa League Thursday night . Aftre three matches, the Rossoneri are second in Group H on six points, one behind the French club. Sparta Prague are third on three points and Celtic bottom on one. (ANSA).