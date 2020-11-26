Man stabs partner to death, turns self in

25 convicted in Foggia mafia trial
ROME
26 Novembre 2020
ROME, 26 NOV - A man turned himself into a police station, his hands still covered in blood, after killing his partner by stabbing her many times in the neck late on Wednesday at Riveredo in Piano, in the northern province of Pordenone. The victim was 32 and leaves behind two small children. The killer, Giuseppe Forciniti, is a year older. The children were staying with their grandparents and did not witness the murder. The crime was committed on the International Day for the Eradication of Violence against Women. (ANSA).
