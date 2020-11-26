Soccer: Atalanta back on track in UCL after Anfield heroics

ROME, 26 NOV - Atalanta's Champions League campaign is back on track after they beat Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield on Wednesday, inflicting a rare home defeat on the English title holders. But Inter are close to elimination following a 2-0 loss to Real Madrid. Atalanta's Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens were on target after the break to put the Bergamo side joint second with Ajax in Group D with seven points with two games to go, two points behind leaders Liverpool Inter remain bottom of Group B with two points after Wednesday's match, most of which hey had to play in 10 men after Arturo Vidal got two yellow cards in quick succession in the first half for dissent. Madrid prevailed thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty and an Achraf Hakimi own goal (ANSA).