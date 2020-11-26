Napoli stadium to be named after Maradona - Mayor

Soccer: Atalanta back on track in UCL after Anfield heroics
ROME
26 Novembre 2020
ROME, 26 NOV - Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris said Thursday that the city's San Paolo Stadium, Napoli's home ground, will be renamed after Diego Maradona following the soccer great's premature death of a heart attack at the age of 60 on Wednesday. The southern city is in shock after the passing of its favourite adopted son, who led Napoli to two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990, as well as the Italian Cup in 1987 and the UEFA Cup in 1989. "No one can touch him," de Magistris told Radio anch'io sport. "He was able to interpret the permanent bond between the city and the team. "The stadium will be called the Diego Armando Maradona. "The people want it. They spoke unanimously yesterday. "Diego has the capacity to unite all the Neapolitans. "Napes and Maradona, the humility, the strength and the extraordinary power of our city, which sometimes needs to cling to a point of reference. "He was great not just in soccer terms, but also for his ability to intercept the feelings of the people. "He was a man who knew what suffering was. "He interpreted the thirst for justice. "It seemed that Napoli would never get to the top of the soccer world but thanks to him they did". (ANSA).
