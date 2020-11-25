Naples shocked by death of Maradona, 'the greatest'
NAPLES
25 Novembre 2020
NAPLES, 25 NOV - Naples was shocked Wednesday by news of the death from cardiac arrest after a brain op at the age of 60 of soccer legend and favourite adopted son Diego Maradona, with stunned people in Piazza Municipio saying "he was the greatest of all". Outside his former temple, the San Paolo stadium, people openly wept for the diminutive football genius, who led Napoli to two scudetti in 1987 and 1990 and Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986. Neapolitans swapped memories of his greatest moves and goals. One woman told a reporter "this 2020 is really the worst year ever". Napoli posted a photo exulting in the sky blue shirt with t he caption "Forever" and a blue heart. tweeting "Ciao Diego". Naples Mayor Luigi de Magistris said "Diego Armando Maradona is dead, the most immense footballer of all time. Diego made our people dream, he redeemed Naples with his genius. In 2017 he became an honorary citizen. Diego, Neapolitan and Argentine, you gave us joy and happiness! Naples loves you" (ANSA).
