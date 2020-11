RAI probe into 'sexy shopping' segment

ROME, 25 NOV - State broadcaster RAI has opened a probe into a segment on one of its shows Tuesday night in which advice was given on how to be sexy while shopping in the supermarket, featuring a skimpily clad showgirl. RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini said the 'tutorial' on Rai" show Detto Fatto was an "extremely serious" case of perpetuating unhealthy stereotypes. (ANSA).