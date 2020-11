Navy base clerk took sickies to do Caribbean dance classes

LA SPEZIA, 25 NOV - A civilian clerk at La Spezia's naval arsenal took off sick so he could give Caribbean dancing classes, local sources said Wednesday. The man, 36, got various doctors to give him medical certificates saying he was too ill to work, on at least 20 occasions, police said. As well as teaching classes, the man also took part in dance contests across Italy, police said. They took place in Liguria, Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, Campania and Puglia. (ANSA).