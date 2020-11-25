Tax moves will be very big says Gualtieri
ROME
25 Novembre 2020
ROME, 25 NOV - The government's planned tax moves will be a "very broad intervention", Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on the margins of an Italy-Spain summit at Palma de Majorca on Wednesday. Gualtieri said recently that the government intends to deliver a cut in income-tax IRPEF "of a significant size". The minister told Radio 24 that around eight billion euros would be devoted to bringing down IRPEF as of 2022 as part of a reform of the tax system. (ANSA).
