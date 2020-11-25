Conte calls for EU coordination on Xmas, ski-slope rules

ROME, 25 NOV - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte called for EU coordination for rules regarding the Christmas holidays and the use of ski facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Palma on Wednesday. Italy's ski slopes are currently closed due to the coronavirus emergency along with other sports facilities, such as swimming pools and gyms. The Italian regions with ski resorts are pressing hard for the slopes to be reopened for the festive season saying the economic damage will be unrepairable if they are not. Conte wants EU coordination to avoid a situation in which neighbour States have very different rules with, for example, slopes open in Austria at Christmas but closed in Italy. "We are working on it," Conte said. "I have had meetings with representatives of the EU institutions to try to promote and obtain coordination, in particular for the ski facilities and the Christmas holiday. "We can't have Christmas holidays in the mountains in the same way as previous years. "I hope for an EU response and I think it would be opportune". (ANSA).