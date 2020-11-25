Mercoledì 25 Novembre 2020 | 17:10

ROME
Tax moves will be very big says Gualtieri

LA SPEZIA
Navy base clerk took sickies to do Caribbean dance classes

ROME
Conte calls for EU coordination on Xmas, ski-slope rules

ROME
Italy, Spain will work to avert Recovery Fund delay - Conte

ROME
826 prison inmates, 1042 warders positive - Bonafede

VENICE
3 gangmasters arrested in Veneto

PALERMO
Girl, 10, dies after banging head at school

ROME
Italy must pay family benefit to non-EU citizens -EU court

TURIN
COVID: Mayor arrested for care home bid rigging

ROME
COVID: Brescia skips Italian Cup match, too many cases

ROME
Speranza says will present vaccine plan Dec 2

Il Biancorosso

25 novembre
Bari calcio, videospot dei biancorossi contro violenza sulle donne

PotenzaLa decisione
Basilicata, 6mln per ripresa attività didattiche in sicurezza

Tarantoagricoltura
Taranto, crisi settore clementine: cambiamenti climatici hanno inciso sulla produzione

Covid news h 24sanità
Altamura, completata riconversione ospedale: guariti e dimessi i primi 12 pazienti dall’area Covid

Batle analisi
Andria, incendio capannone: Arpa rivela elevate concentrazioni di inquinanti nell’aria

Brindisiindagini dei CC
Oria, ricercato da aprile, si era nascosto in un «bunker» per sfuggire alla cattura: arrestato 46enne

Matera25 novembre
Basilicata, in aumento i reati di genere: soprattutto maltrattamenti e violenze sessuali

GdM Multimedia25 novembre
Lecce, risuola «Love me tender» in piazza Sant'Oronzo per dire no alla violenza contro le donne

Foggial'intitolazione
25 novembre, Foggia dedica i giardini comunali alla donna uccisa dal marito I dati dopo un anno di «Codice rosso»

25 novembre, Foggia dedica i giardini comunali alla donna uccisa dal marito
ROME

Conte calls for EU coordination on Xmas, ski-slope rules

Many Italian regions pressing hard for pistes to be reopened

ROME, 25 NOV - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte called for EU coordination for rules regarding the Christmas holidays and the use of ski facilities amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Palma on Wednesday. Italy's ski slopes are currently closed due to the coronavirus emergency along with other sports facilities, such as swimming pools and gyms. The Italian regions with ski resorts are pressing hard for the slopes to be reopened for the festive season saying the economic damage will be unrepairable if they are not. Conte wants EU coordination to avoid a situation in which neighbour States have very different rules with, for example, slopes open in Austria at Christmas but closed in Italy. "We are working on it," Conte said. "I have had meetings with representatives of the EU institutions to try to promote and obtain coordination, in particular for the ski facilities and the Christmas holiday. "We can't have Christmas holidays in the mountains in the same way as previous years. "I hope for an EU response and I think it would be opportune". (ANSA).

