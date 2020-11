3 gangmasters arrested in Veneto

VENICE, 25 NOV - Three alleged gangmasters, A Moroccan man, an Albanian man, and an Italian woman, were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of exploiting Moroccan labourers on farms in the provinces of Vicenza, Verona and Padua. Police said dozens of farm hands were made to work up to 12 hours a day for derisory sums. The probe started in march last year. (ANSA).