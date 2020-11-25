Mercoledì 25 Novembre 2020 | 17:09

ROME
Tax moves will be very big says Gualtieri

LA SPEZIA
Navy base clerk took sickies to do Caribbean dance classes

ROME
Conte calls for EU coordination on Xmas, ski-slope rules

ROME
Italy, Spain will work to avert Recovery Fund delay - Conte

ROME
826 prison inmates, 1042 warders positive - Bonafede

VENICE
3 gangmasters arrested in Veneto

PALERMO
Girl, 10, dies after banging head at school

ROME
Italy must pay family benefit to non-EU citizens -EU court

TURIN
COVID: Mayor arrested for care home bid rigging

ROME
COVID: Brescia skips Italian Cup match, too many cases

ROME
Speranza says will present vaccine plan Dec 2

Il Biancorosso

25 novembre
Bari calcio, videospot dei biancorossi contro violenza sulle donne

PotenzaLa decisione
Basilicata, 6mln per ripresa attività didattiche in sicurezza

Tarantoagricoltura
Taranto, crisi settore clementine: cambiamenti climatici hanno inciso sulla produzione

Covid news h 24sanità
Altamura, completata riconversione ospedale: guariti e dimessi i primi 12 pazienti dall’area Covid

Batle analisi
Andria, incendio capannone: Arpa rivela elevate concentrazioni di inquinanti nell’aria

Brindisiindagini dei CC
Oria, ricercato da aprile, si era nascosto in un «bunker» per sfuggire alla cattura: arrestato 46enne

Matera25 novembre
Basilicata, in aumento i reati di genere: soprattutto maltrattamenti e violenze sessuali

GdM Multimedia25 novembre
Lecce, risuola «Love me tender» in piazza Sant'Oronzo per dire no alla violenza contro le donne

Foggial'intitolazione
ROME

Italy, Spain will work to avert Recovery Fund delay - Conte

Premier upbeat about upcoming EU summit during visit to Spain

ROME, 25 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that he was confident Italy and Spain can work together to avert a delay in the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund, during a joint conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after a summit in Palma. Hungary and Poland are currently blocking the EU budget in protest at funding being linked to respect of rule-of-law conditions. "We have had strong harmony in the approach of European solidarity in the COVID crisis and that gave life to a solid bond with Pedro," said Conte, who led an Italian delegation featuring nine ministers to Mallorca. "We don't hide the difficulties. The upcoming EU Council (summit) will be decisive for making the commitments operative. "We are confident that, by continuing to work together with courage and vision, even the countries that are applying the brakes will be convinced that all of Europe's citizens absolutely cannot wait (for the Recovery Fund)". (ANSA).

