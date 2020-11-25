Italy, Spain will work to avert Recovery Fund delay - Conte

Tax moves will be very big says Gualtieri
ROME
25 Novembre 2020
ROME, 25 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that he was confident Italy and Spain can work together to avert a delay in the EU's COVID-19 Recovery Fund, during a joint conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez after a summit in Palma. Hungary and Poland are currently blocking the EU budget in protest at funding being linked to respect of rule-of-law conditions. "We have had strong harmony in the approach of European solidarity in the COVID crisis and that gave life to a solid bond with Pedro," said Conte, who led an Italian delegation featuring nine ministers to Mallorca. "We don't hide the difficulties. The upcoming EU Council (summit) will be decisive for making the commitments operative. "We are confident that, by continuing to work together with courage and vision, even the countries that are applying the brakes will be convinced that all of Europe's citizens absolutely cannot wait (for the Recovery Fund)". (ANSA).
