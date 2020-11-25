Italy must pay family benefit to non-EU citizens -EU court

ROME, 25 NOV - The Court of Justice of the European Union on Wednesday ruled that Italy must grant claims for the 'assegni familiari' family benefit to non-EU citizens who are long term residents in Italy, even if family members that involved in the claim are not living in the country. It said that this is because Italian citizens in a similar situation would still be eligible for the benefit. The ruling regarded dispute over social-security agency INPS rejecting claims from a Sri Lankan national and a Pakistani national because their family members were residing in their countries of origin at the time. "A Member State may not refuse or reduce the entitlement to a social security benefit to long-term residents on the ground that members of his or her family, or some of them, are not resident in its territory but in a third country, when it grants that benefit to its nationals irrespective of the place of residence of their family members," the ruling said. (ANSA).