COVID: Brescia skips Italian Cup match, too many cases

Match to be awared 3-0 to Tuscans ROME, 25 NOV - Serie B side Brescia said Wednesday it would have to skip its Italian Cup match at Serie B club Empoli on Wednesday afternoon because too many of its players had COVID-19. The match will be awarded to the Tuscan outfit 3-0. Lombardy club Brescia is lying 10th in Serie B while Empoli is top of Italy's second tier. (ANSA).