Youth drives scooter into Coppedé fountain

ROME, 25 NOV - A youth drove a scooter into a fountain in Rome's historic Coppedè quarter on Monday night, police said Wednesday. The teenager shot and posted a video of himself riding around the famed Frog Fountain in Piazza Mincio, with other youths laughing at the stunt. The fountain had only recently been restored. Mayor Virginia Raggi called the prank "a slap in the face for the whole of Rome, an insult to all us citizens". The Coppedé District, which takes its name from its architect, Gino Coppedé, is "a small treasure chest of Art Nouveau wonders, designed around the 1920s", according to Tripadvisor. This complex of 26 buildings and 17 small villas is gathered around Piazza Mincio and the Fontana delle Rane (the Fountain of the Frogs), where, it is said, in 1965 the Beatles immersed themselves after an evening spent at the Piper, a famous dance hall not far away. (ANSA).