Woman leaves hospital 20 mts after ex torched her

REGGIO CALABRIA, 25 NOV - An Italian woman left hospital on Wednesday 20 months after her ex husband tried to kill her by setting her on fire in Reggio Calabria. Maria Antonietta Rositani was the target of the homicidal attack by Ciro Russo on March 13, 2019. Russo, who got 18 years for attempted murder, doused her with flammable spirit and set her on fire. Rositani averted being burned to death by diving into a large puddle formed by recent thunderstorms. But she still suffered severe burns to her face, arms and legs. During her time in a Reggio Calabria hospital she underwent dozens of operations including skin grafts. News of her discharge was issued by a committee set up to support her psychologically, morally and materially. She left hospital on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which saw another two femicides in Italy, bringing the total this year to 93. (ANSA).