Do much more for every woman's dignity tweets pope

Forza Nuova evicted from Rome HQ
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, un'ecatombe: 52 morti in 24 ore (21 nel Foggiano). Cala il rapporto dei contagi: 1.567 casi su circa 10mila tamponi
Bari, 4 morti per legionella: sequestrati due padiglioni al Policlinico. Il gip: sapevano e non sono intervenuti. I pm: via il dg Migliore
Covid in Puglia, giornata nera: 40 morti e 980 nuovi casi (25% sui test). Intensive al 42%. Barletta, finiti posti al cimitero
VATICAN CITY
25 Novembre 2020
VATICAN CITY, 25 NOV - Pope Francis tweeted Wednesday, on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, that "too often women are offended, mistreated, raped, induced into prostitution...If we want a better world, that is a house of peace and not courtyard for war, we much all do much more for the dignity of every woman". Francis has frequently come out against violence against women. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su