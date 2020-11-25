Forza Nuova evicted from Rome HQ

ROME, 25 NOV - Far-right extra-parliamentary group Forza Nuova was on Wednesday evicted from a Rome building it had illegally been occupying and using as its headquarters since 2016. The building, in the San Giovanni district, is owned by public-housing agency ATER. An abandoned cinema used as a squat by young anarchists, leftist militants and social activists in the working-class San Lorenzo district near Termini Station, Nuovo Cinema Palazzo, was also cleared of its illegal occupants. (ANSA).