Forza Nuova evicted from Rome HQ
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, un'ecatombe: 52 morti in 24 ore (21 nel Foggiano). Cala il rapporto dei contagi: 1.567 casi su circa 10mila tamponi
Bari, 4 morti per legionella: sequestrati due padiglioni al Policlinico. Il gip: sapevano e non sono intervenuti. I pm: via il dg Migliore
Covid in Puglia, giornata nera: 40 morti e 980 nuovi casi (25% sui test). Intensive al 42%. Barletta, finiti posti al cimitero
ROME
25 Novembre 2020
ROME, 25 NOV - Far-right extra-parliamentary group Forza Nuova was on Wednesday evicted from a Rome building it had illegally been occupying and using as its headquarters since 2016. The building, in the San Giovanni district, is owned by public-housing agency ATER. An abandoned cinema used as a squat by young anarchists, leftist militants and social activists in the working-class San Lorenzo district near Termini Station, Nuovo Cinema Palazzo, was also cleared of its illegal occupants. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su