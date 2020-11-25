Soccer: last-gasp Morata puts Juve in UCL last 16

Forza Nuova evicted from Rome HQ
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid Puglia, un'ecatombe: 52 morti in 24 ore (21 nel Foggiano). Cala il rapporto dei contagi: 1.567 casi su circa 10mila tamponi
Bari, 4 morti per legionella: sequestrati due padiglioni al Policlinico. Il gip: sapevano e non sono intervenuti. I pm: via il dg Migliore
Covid in Puglia, giornata nera: 40 morti e 980 nuovi casi (25% sui test). Intensive al 42%. Barletta, finiti posti al cimitero
ROME
25 Novembre 2020
ROME, 25 NOV - Juventus have qualified for the Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare after Alvaro Morata's last-gasp goal gave them a 2-1 win over Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo had equalized with a fine strike from outside the box after Myrto Uzuni gave the visitors an early lead in Turin. The Italian champions have nine points from four games in Group G, three behind leaders Barcelona but eight more than Ferencvaros.and Dynamo Kiev. Lazio, meanwhile, are well-placed in Group F after beating Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 in Rome. Forward Ciro Immobile, back in action in the Champions League after missing the previous two group games because of COVID-19, scored a double and midfielder Marco Parolo was on target too. Lazio are second with eight points, one behind Borussia Dortmund, and four ahead of third-placed Club Brugge. Later on Wednesday, Inter entertain Real Madrid in Group B while Atalanta face Liverpool at Anfield in Group D. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su