Mercoledì 25 Novembre 2020 | 12:57

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Forza Nuova evicted from Rome HQ

Forza Nuova evicted from Rome HQ

 
VATICAN CITY
Do much more for every woman's dignity tweets pope

Do much more for every woman's dignity tweets pope

 
ROME
Italy, Netherlands most exposed if aid withdrawn - ECB

Italy, Netherlands most exposed if aid withdrawn - ECB

 
ROME
Climate Crisis: 1,000 extreme-weather events in 10 yrs

Climate Crisis: 1,000 extreme-weather events in 10 yrs

 
ROME
Soccer: last-gasp Morata puts Juve in UCL last 16

Soccer: last-gasp Morata puts Juve in UCL last 16

 
ROME
Two femicides in Italy on Day against Violence on Women

Two femicides in Italy on Day against Violence on Women

 
ROME
COVID: 23,232 cases, 853 dead

COVID: 23,232 cases, 853 dead

 
ROME
Informed of Regeni case Jan 25 2016 - foreign min

Informed of Regeni case Jan 25 2016 - foreign min

 
ROME
Italy to have 300 sites for first COVID vaccine doses

Italy to have 300 sites for first COVID vaccine doses

 
BOLZANO
Alto Adige comes out of lockdown

Alto Adige comes out of lockdown

 
ROME
Vatileaks butler Paolo Gabriele dies (4)

Vatileaks butler Paolo Gabriele dies (4)

 

Il Biancorosso

25 novembre
Bari calcio, videospot dei biancorossi contro violenza sulle donne

Bari calcio, videospot dei biancorossi contro violenza sulle donne

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Tarantola protesta
Mittal Taranto, 2 ore di sciopero: presidio davanti direzione

Mittal Taranto, 2 ore di sciopero: presidio davanti direzione

 
Batla sentenza
Droga sull'asse Colombia-Barletta-Gargano: oltre 40 di carcere per il clan di trafficanti

Droga sull'asse Colombia-Barletta-Gargano: oltre 40 anni di carcere per il clan di trafficanti

 
Potenzaacquedotto lucano
Potenza, acqua torbida nella diga Camastra e rubinetti a secco

Potenza, acqua torbida nella diga Camastra e rubinetti a secco

 
Foggial'intitolazione
25 novembre, Foggia dedica i giardini comunali alla donna uccisa dal marito I dati dopo un anno di «Codice rosso»

25 novembre, Foggia dedica i giardini comunali alla donna uccisa dal marito
I dati dopo un anno di «Codice rosso»

 
Lecceminacce e stalking
Salice Salentino, lei lo lascia, lui si vendica e invia a tutti loro video hard

Salice Salentino, lei lo lascia, lui si vendica e invia a tutti loro video hard

 
Barila replica
Frasi sessiste, la verità del Prof: «Io vittima degli studenti e cultore delle donne sospeso ingiustamente»

Frasi sessiste, la verità del Prof: «Io vittima degli studenti e cultore delle donne sospeso ingiustamente»

 
MateraL'indagine
Matera, uccise 84enne dopo lite per spostare rifiuti: arrestato 55enne (aveva reddito cittadinanza)

Matera, uccise 84enne dopo lite per spostare rifiuti: arrestato 55enne (aveva reddito cittadinanza)

 
BrindisiOperazione dei Cc
Cellino San Marco, arrestato stalker 52enne: per gelosia perseguitava la sua ex

Cellino San Marco, arrestato stalker 52enne: per gelosia perseguitava la sua ex

 

ROME

Soccer: last-gasp Morata puts Juve in UCL last 16

Lazio beat Zenit 3-1 in Rome

Soccer: last-gasp Morata puts Juve in UCL last 16

ROME, 25 NOV - Juventus have qualified for the Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare after Alvaro Morata's last-gasp goal gave them a 2-1 win over Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo had equalized with a fine strike from outside the box after Myrto Uzuni gave the visitors an early lead in Turin. The Italian champions have nine points from four games in Group G, three behind leaders Barcelona but eight more than Ferencvaros.and Dynamo Kiev. Lazio, meanwhile, are well-placed in Group F after beating Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 in Rome. Forward Ciro Immobile, back in action in the Champions League after missing the previous two group games because of COVID-19, scored a double and midfielder Marco Parolo was on target too. Lazio are second with eight points, one behind Borussia Dortmund, and four ahead of third-placed Club Brugge. Later on Wednesday, Inter entertain Real Madrid in Group B while Atalanta face Liverpool at Anfield in Group D. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati