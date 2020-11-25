Soccer: last-gasp Morata puts Juve in UCL last 16

ROME, 25 NOV - Juventus have qualified for the Champions League last 16 with two group games to spare after Alvaro Morata's last-gasp goal gave them a 2-1 win over Hungarian side Ferencvaros on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo had equalized with a fine strike from outside the box after Myrto Uzuni gave the visitors an early lead in Turin. The Italian champions have nine points from four games in Group G, three behind leaders Barcelona but eight more than Ferencvaros.and Dynamo Kiev. Lazio, meanwhile, are well-placed in Group F after beating Zenit St Petersburg 3-1 in Rome. Forward Ciro Immobile, back in action in the Champions League after missing the previous two group games because of COVID-19, scored a double and midfielder Marco Parolo was on target too. Lazio are second with eight points, one behind Borussia Dortmund, and four ahead of third-placed Club Brugge. Later on Wednesday, Inter entertain Real Madrid in Group B while Atalanta face Liverpool at Anfield in Group D. (ANSA).