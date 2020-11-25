Mercoledì 25 Novembre 2020 | 10:38

Violence against women is public emergency says Mattarella

Two femicides in Italy on Day against Violence on Women

ROME, 25 NOV - Two women have stabbed to death in the last 24 hours in Italy as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man killed his wife in Cadoneghe, in the northern province of Padua, and a 51-year-old woman was murdered in Stalettì, in the southern province of Catanzaro. In the first case, the killer, a Moroccan warehouse worker, called the Carabinieri police and confessed. In the second, a 36-year-old man, who is thought to have been having an extra-marital affair with the victim, has been detained. In his message for the the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said it was "a phenomenon that unfortunately has not stopped being a public emergency". "Reports of violence against women are still too often in the news," he said. (ANSA).

