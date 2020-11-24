Informed of Regeni case Jan 25 2016 - foreign min

ROME, 24 NOV - With regard to ex-premier Matteo Renzi's call Tuesday for Italy to send a special envoy to Egypt to urge the Sisi regime to enable the trial of five secret service members suspected in the abduction, torture and murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni, the Italian foreign ministry said that "Italian government institutions and our secret services were informed from the first hours following Giulio's disappearance on January 25 2016. The foreign ministry also recalls that all the steps taken with the highest Egyptian authorities were amply documented and made known to the institutions competent in Rome by Ambassador Massari in his functions as Italian Ambassador in Cairo". In his testimony to the parliamentary commission of inquiry on Regeni earlier in the day, Renzi said the government was only informed on January 31 and said "if we had known before we could have acted before". Renzi also told the commission that the case was "atrocious and unacceptable" and that "those who have not told the truth will have to do so". He said Italy had done all that a civilised country could do to get at the truth, and had employed all possible instruments. In July Rome prosecutors said they were investigating another five Egyptian intelligence officers in addition to the five initially placed under investigation Regeni's parents have urged the government to pull Italy's ambassador to Cairo for Egypt's failure to cooperate in the quest to get to the bottom of the case. Cambridge doctoral researcher Regeni, 28, was found dead on February 3 2016 a week after disappearing on the Cairo metro. He had been tortured so badly that his mother said she only recognised him by the tip of his nose. At various times Egypt has advanced differing explanations for his death including a car accident, a gay lovers' tiff and abduction and murder by an alleged kidnapping gang that was wiped out after Regeni's documents were planted in their lair. The Friuli-born student was researching Cairo street sellers unions for the British university, a politically sensitive subject. The head of the street hawkers union had fingered Regeni as a spy. Rome recently drew condemnation from Regeni's parents by announcing the sale of two frigates to Egypt. Premier Giuseppe Conte said the deal was on a separate level from cooperation on the Regeni case. (ANSA).