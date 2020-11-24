Italy to have 300 sites for first COVID vaccine doses

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, giornata nera: 40 morti e 980 nuovi casi (25% sui test). Intensive al 42%. Barletta, finiti posti al cimitero
Covid Puglia, un'ecatombe: 52 morti in 24 ore (21 nel Foggiano). Cala il rapporto dei contagi: 1.567 casi su circa 10mila tamponi
Bari, 4 morti per legionella: sequestrati due padiglioni al Policlinico. Il gip: sapevano e non sono intervenuti. I pm: via il dg Migliore
ROME
24 Novembre 2020
ROME, 24 NOV - Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri is drafting a list of around 300 facilities in Italy that will get the first 3.4 million doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, ANSA sources said Tuesday . This should make it possible to vaccinate 1.7 million people in Italy by the end of January. The list includes hospitals that are able to store and administer the vaccine and care homes, which will be served by mobile units. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su