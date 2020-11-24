Alto Adige comes out of lockdown
BOLZANO
24 Novembre 2020
BOLZANO, 24 NOV - Alto Adige said Tuesday it was coming out of lockdown after a mass screening for COVID-19. "On Monday November 30 shops, markets, as well as hairdressers and beauty shops will reopen, while in-presence teaching will resume for the first year of middle school," said Governor Arno Kompatscher. On December 4, he added, all schools will reopen as well as bars and restaurants. Epidemiological data are improving and some 3,400 asymptomatics have been isolated after the screening detected them. (ANSA).
