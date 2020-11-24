One in three Campania-doctor-recruitment applicants withdraw

ROME, 24 NOV - The Campania regional government said Tuesday that 97 of the 156 applications made for a recruitment drive called by the civil protection department for doctors in the southern region have been withdrawn. It said seven other applications had been rejected and another 25 were still being processed. This means that only 27 doctors have taken up their positions in Campania as a result of the selection process. The regional government said it has been asking central government for months to send it around 600 doctors needed to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANSA).