Stop 'massacre of innocent' docs - Anelli

24 Novembre 2020
ROME, 24 NOV - Italian federation of doctors guilds (FNOMCEO) head Filippo Anelli said Tuesday 27 doctors had died in the last 10 days, almost three a day and called for an end to "the massacre of the innocents." Since October 1, Anelli said, some 37 health operators have died. "In this second wave (of COVID) too, it is general medicine that is paying the highest cost," he said. Anelli said he would ask Health Minister Roberto Speranza to start monitoring the risks to health professionals. (ANSA).
