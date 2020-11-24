Talked coordination Xmas measures with EC chief -Conte

Alto Adige comes out of lockdown
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, giornata nera: 40 morti e 980 nuovi casi (25% sui test). Intensive al 42%. Barletta, finiti posti al cimitero
Bari, 4 morti per legionella: sequestrati due padiglioni al Policlinico. Il gip: sapevano e non sono intervenuti. I pm: via il dg Migliore
ROME
24 Novembre 2020
ROME, 24 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte tweeted Tuesday he had spoken with European Commission President Ursual von der Leyen about the "European coordination of health measures on #Covid19 on the occasion of the Christmas period". He said they had also discussed more effective European action on migration with non-EU counties, and Brexit. They also talked about the Global Health Summit in a videolink with the G20, the Italian premier said. He said he and von der Leyen had had "an excellent exchange of views". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su