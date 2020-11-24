Talked coordination Xmas measures with EC chief -Conte

ROME, 24 NOV - Premier Giuseppe Conte tweeted Tuesday he had spoken with European Commission President Ursual von der Leyen about the "European coordination of health measures on #Covid19 on the occasion of the Christmas period". He said they had also discussed more effective European action on migration with non-EU counties, and Brexit. They also talked about the Global Health Summit in a videolink with the G20, the Italian premier said. He said he and von der Leyen had had "an excellent exchange of views". (ANSA).