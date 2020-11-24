Italy recovery plan on right path-von der Leyen-Conte

Alto Adige comes out of lockdown
BRUSSELS
24 Novembre 2020
BRUSSELS, 24 NOV - Italy's recovery plan is on the right track, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Premier Giuseppe Conte on the phone Tuesday, according to the EC chief. Von der Leyen tweeted that she had had a "good" phone conversation with Conte "We are close contact, Italy is on the right track," she said about the recovery plan. Italy has been allotted 209 billion euros of the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund, pending approval of Italy's projects. The Fund is currently being held up by a veto from Hungary and Poland, irked by conditionality on rule of law norms they are deemed to have breached. (ANSA).
