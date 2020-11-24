Vatileaks butler Paolo Gabriele dies (3)

Alto Adige comes out of lockdown
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Covid in Puglia, giornata nera: 40 morti e 980 nuovi casi (25% sui test). Intensive al 42%. Barletta, finiti posti al cimitero
Bari, 4 morti per legionella: sequestrati due padiglioni al Policlinico. Il gip: sapevano e non sono intervenuti. I pm: via il dg Migliore
ROME
24 Novembre 2020
ROME, 24 NOV - Paolo Gabriele, the former butler to Benedict XVI who was at the centre of the first Vatileaks scandal, died in a Rome hospital early on Tuesday, sources said. He went to the casualty department of Rome's Gemelli hospital due to the consequences of a long-standing illness and passed away at 9:30, the sources said. Gabriele was arrested in May 2012 after confidential Holy See documents were found in his Vatican apartment. The material contained allegations of corruption in the management of Vatican City and much went into a book by Italian journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi. He was sentenced by a Vatican court to 18 months in prison but was pardoned soon after by Benedict. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su