Female parity still not fully reached - Mattarella

Alto Adige comes out of lockdown
ROME
24 Novembre 2020
ROME, 24 NOV - Women's gender parity at committees at conferences, commissions, public events and media debates has still not been fully reached, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday in a message to a Rai Radio1 programme illustrating the European Commission's initiative for gender parity, "No women no panel, no discussion without women". Mattarella said "the culture of parity, which has still not been fully achieved, must be reinforced in society". (ANSA).
