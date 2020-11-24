Woman serious after van plunges into car park

Alto Adige comes out of lockdown
COMO
24 Novembre 2020
COMO, 24 NOV - A 45-year-old woman is in serious condition in hospital after her car was hit by a van that plunged from a flyover into a supermarket car park near Como Tuesday. The woman was parking her car outside the store at Albavilla when the van hit her. She was helicoptered to hospital in Varese. The van driver was taken to a Como hospital in code yellow. (ANSA).
