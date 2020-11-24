GDP to fall 9% in 2020, rebound 5% in 2021 - UPB

Alto Adige comes out of lockdown
ROME
24 Novembre 2020
ROME, 24 NOV - Italy's gross domestic product will fall 11% this year and rebound 5% next due to the COVID emergency, the parliamentary budget office (UPB) said Tuesday. The UPB said it would be "hard" for the government to hit its target of 6% growth next year. The fourth quarter of this year will see a GDP fall of around three percentage points, it said. (ANSA).
