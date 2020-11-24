8 arrests for immigration racket

Alto Adige comes out of lockdown
TURIN
24 Novembre 2020
TURIN, 24 NOV - Turin police on Tuesday arrested eight people, six foreigners and two Italians, on suspicion of taking money to harbour illegal immigrants including minors from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh and then drive them over the French and Austrian borders through the Monginevro and and Brenner Passes. The eight are accused of favouring clandestine immigration and illegal stays on national territory. Some 67 were cited on the same charges in the probe. A further seven were placed under investigation. The alleged gang made up counterfeit documents for the migrants, police said. The couriers handed the migrants fake evidence of being hosted in France and Austria or having to join family members there, police said. Police have carried out over a dozen searches in the probe. (ANSA).
