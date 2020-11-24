Over 1,000 probes into revenge porn in one year

ROME, 24 NOV - The Italian authorities have opened 1,083 investigations into revenge porn over the last year, according to a report on gender-violence released on Tuesday. The report said that, so far, these investigations have led to 121 indictments and 226 requests for cases to be shelved. Sentences have already been handed down in eight cases, with six convictions, including two via plea bargains, and two acquittals. (ANSA).