ROME
Domestic abuse up 11% during lockdown - report

ROME
Xmas skiing closure threatens 70% of season's business

ROME
Cinema: Italy puts up Rosi's 'Notturno' for Oscar

ROME
Births in Italy plunging amid COVID says ISTAT

ROME
Anarchists attack La Stampa, La Repubblica offices

ROME
91 femicide victims in 2020 - report

ROME
Bari hospital areas sequestered in Legionnaires' probe

ROME
UK govt writes to Brits in Europe before end of transition

ROME
Italy's recovery to be slower than forecast in 2021 - BoI

ROME
No big get-togethers at Xmas says Conte

ROME
Italy goes past 50,000 COVID victim mark

SERIE C
Casertana-Bari 0-2: i biancorossi si rialzano dopo il ko con la Ternana

Foggia
Foggia, movida violenta: ferì a morsi e bottigliate due ragazze, in cella una 20enne

Potenza
Scuole chiuse in Basilicata, Tar rinvia decisione al 2 dicembre

Bari
Violenza alle donna, in caserma Cc Bari una «stanza tutta per sé» dedicata alle vittime

Brindisi
Cellino San Marco, arrestato stalker 52enne: per gelosia perseguitava la sua ex

GdM.TV
Canosa, preso corriere albanese: aveva 2,3 chili di cocaina

Bari
Covid, 19 multati: giocavano in un circolo. A Taranto, sanzioni a 34 datori di lavoro in 3 mesi

Lecce
Covid 19, positiva addetta ai pasti: chiusa scuola dell'infanzia a Lecce

Potenza
Covid in Basilicata, 281 nuovi positivi su circa 2mila test durante il week end e altri 4 decessiA Matera tamponi drive in con la Marina

Cinema: Italy puts up Rosi's 'Notturno' for Oscar

Hit documentary eyes ordinary people in Mideast war zones

ROME, 24 NOV - Italy on Tuesday put up Gianfranco Rosi's 'Notturno' for the best foreign film Oscar. The shortlist of 10 films will be announced by the Academy on February 9 next year. The five nominees will be announced on March 15, and the Oscar ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 25. 'Notturno' (Nocturne) by the 56-year-old documentarian Rosi, shot over the course of three years in Syria, Iraq, Kurdistan, and Lebanon, looks at ordinary people in Middle Eastern war zones as they struggle and hope for more peaceful lives. The film had its world premiere at the 77th Venice Film Festival on September 9, then screened at the Toronto Film Festival on September 15, and played at the New York Film Festival on October 6. Speaking at the Venice fest, Rosi told ANSA his latest documentary "has changed me forever". The Asmara-born Roman director won Venice's top prize in 2013 with Sacro GRA, a tale of wacky lives on Rome's ring road. He won the Golden Lion in Berlin in 2016 with Fuoccoamare, a migrant drama set on the stepping-stone Sicilian island of Lampedusa. Rosi said he he had been "deeply shaken" by what he filmed for Notturno on the borders of Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon. He said he hoped the documentary would "open the eyes of people who have been anesthetized to what they see on TV about the effects of war. "What remains in me is a deep sense of love that I hope the audience will get too, this incredible sense of struggle in people who have suffered, who have had their lives overwhelmed by violence in their everyday life. "I wanted to recount their existence balanced between life and hell, try to identify with them, to establish contact and from all this bring home a different view of the Middle East". Notturno, Rosi said, "is born where breaking news on the latest shipwreck stops, on the last massacre, to try to give an intimate and profound dimension to what people only glimpse". Notturno was one of the Italian favourites for this year's Golden Lion for best film, along with 'Padrenostro' by Claudio Noce, Miss Marx by Susanna Nicchiarelli, and 'Le Sorelle Macaluso' by Emma Dante. Chloé Zhao's US drama Nomadland starring Frances McDormand won the Golden Lion, and The Silver Lion - Grand Jury prize went to Michel Franco's Mexican-French feature New Order. (ANSA).

