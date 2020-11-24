Domestic abuse up 11% during lockdown - report

ROME, 24 NOV - Italy had an 11% increase in cases of domestic abuse in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to a report on implementation of a 2019 law fast-tracking cases of women facing violence at home. The report said the rise could be linked to the lockdown imposed during the first wave of the coronavirus that meant many people were forced to spend more time with their partners. (ANSA).