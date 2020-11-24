Anarchists attack La Stampa, La Repubblica offices

ROME, 24 NOV - Italian anarchists on Tuesday attacked the Turin HQ of liberal daily La Stampa and the Turin offices of the Rome-based liberal daily La Repubblica, both housed in he same building in the Piedmont capital. The anarchists threw firecrackers, smoke bombs and paint eggs at the building. Police said the attack may be linked to a trial dubbed Scripta Manent regarding anarchist attacks between 2003 and 2016, whose sentence is expected from a Turin appeals court Tuesday afternoon. The attackers left pamphlets saying "you are the terrorists". They said "it's you who terrorize the population by manipulating information according to what is ordered by those who are in charge". The anarchists accused the media of covering up an alleged "massacre" in Italian prisons with 13 inmates allegedly killed since March and "hundreds of inmates brutally beaten". The pamphlets referred directly to the Scripta Manent trial. (ANSA).